No explanation necessary

In this July 22 photo, organizer Latrell Snider, left, talks with Minneapolis resident Steven Black as door-knockers fanned out to build support for a ballot question that would eliminate the city’s police department and replace it with something new. (AP file photo: Jim Mone)

Disputed language removed from ballot measure

By: Dan Heilman September 3, 2021

Some back-and-forth behind closed doors means a local nonprofit has won a legal battle with the city of Minneapolis over what it calls politically charged voting-related language in a ballot question related to the city’s police force.

