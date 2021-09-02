Quantcast
Recent News
Home / COVID-19 / The art of networking in a post-pandemic world
A person holding a sign that says 'Build relationships'
Depositphotos.com image

The art of networking in a post-pandemic world

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires September 2, 2021

For more than a year, lawyers have not been able to attend industry and bar events, two of the more common modes of networking and business development. As we transition back into the workplace, it’s important to consider new ways to build a network.

About BridgeTower Media Newswires

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo