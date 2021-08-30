People & Practices: Aug. 30, 2021

Faegre Drinker has announced that Erica MacDonald and Henry Van Dyck will join the firm as partners in the white collar defense and investigations team in Minneapolis and Washington, D.C., respectively.

MacDonald, who joins on Sept. 7, most recently served as U.S. attorney for the District of Minnesota from June 2018 to February 2021. Van Dyck joins on Aug. 30 and last served as principal assistant chief of the Market Integrity and Major Frauds Unit in the U.S. Department of Justice, Criminal Division’s Fraud Section.

The arrivals of MacDonald and Van Dyck will mark the addition of nine partners to Faegre Drinker’s litigation group in 2021, including a four-partner trial team from Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP who joined the firm in June.

MacDonald serves clients in white collar defense, internal investigations, trial strategies and quasi-judicial matters such as monitorships, according to a news release. She has more than 25 years’ experience as a trial attorney, district court judge and prosecutor, as well as U.S. attorney for the District of Minnesota. MacDonald earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Notre Dame and her Juris Doctor, Order of the Coif, from DePaul University College of Law, where she served as managing editor of lead articles for the DePaul Law Review.

Van Dyck is a first-chair trial lawyer who defends clients in white collar criminal cases and investigations. Having served for more than a decade at DOJ as a financial crimes prosecutor, his experience encompasses all aspects of corporate criminal matters, including securities, accounting, commodities, cryptocurrency, procurement and health care fraud, as well as market manipulation, insider trading, spoofing, money laundering and bribery. Van Dyck earned his bachelor’s degree from Colgate University and his Juris Doctor with honors from The George Washington University Law School.

The Mankato City Council has named Stillwater-based Eckberg Lammers to be its civil and municipal prosecution counsel.

The unanimous vote Aug. 23 followed a competitive request for proposal process for both positions, according to a news release from Eckberg Lammers.

Pam Whitmore, who has more than 15 years of experience working with municipalities, said in the release, “Eckberg Lammers is appreciative of the opportunity to serve the citizens of Mankato and is looking forward to working with the City Council and the employees of the City.”

In addition to the civil representation, the firm’s prosecution attorneys will provide comprehensive misdemeanor prosecution services to the city.

City attorney services will begin immediately, and prosecution services will begin in October.

Attorney Tyler S. Rew has joined Northfield-based Hvistendahl, Moersch, Dorsey & Hahn, P.A.

Rew grew up in Waseca and attended law school at Mitchell Hamline College of Law, graduating magna cum laude, a news release from the law firm said. He previously received a paralegal certificate and marketing degree at Hamline University.

Rew worked as a judicial law clerk in District Court and as a student attorney and law clerk with the First District Public Defender’s Office and Rice County Attorney’s Office.

Rew is also an avid Minnesota sports fan who is involved in hockey as a player, referee, and instructor in high-school and youth levels.

Moss & Barnett, A Professional Association, has announced that Mary Frances Price has joined the firm’s wealth preservation and estate planning team. Price focuses her practice on serving individuals and families who are establishing an estate plan, revising an existing estate plan, or dealing with the legal, medical, and financial impacts of aging, chronic illness, and disability, according to a news release.

She is accredited to practice before the Department of Veterans Affairs and counsels and advises veterans and their families on accessing state and federal VA benefits.

Price is a frequent speaker and community educator on a range of estate and elder law issues, including estate planning, asset protection, medical assistance planning, vulnerable adult issues, and veteran’s benefits.

Price received her J.D. from William Mitchell College of Law and her B.S. from Purdue University.

Robert E. Tunheim, a Minneapolis-based business and transactions attorney, has been named a 2022 Lawyer of the Year by The Best Lawyers in America, a designation bestowed on only one attorney in each geographic location for each practice area.

Tunheim, who co-leads Ballard Spahr’s Private Equity Group , was recognized in the Corporate Law category.

Overall, 175 Ballard Spahr attorneys across the firm’s 15 nationwide offices received 282 total recognitions.

