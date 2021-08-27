Bar Buzz: Stennes becomes president of Minnesota Association for Justice

The Minnesota Association for Justice has announced that Twin Cities attorney Stacy Deery Stennes has been elected as the association’s president. Her one-year term runs until August 2022.

Elected on Aug. 20 at the association’s annual convention, Stennes enters the MAJ presidency at an unprecedented time. After a year and a half of virtual meetings, virtual depositions and, in some cases virtual trials, many throughout the judicial system are contemplating the future of the courtroom experience, the association said in a news release.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has shown that the civil justice system is more important now than ever before,” said Stennes, a partner at Conlin Law Firm. “The pandemic’s vast disparity in outcomes has shown the public—in the starkest of ways—why holding the powerful and wrongdoers accountable is so critically important. Sometimes, the only way to achieve justice is through our civil court system and that process must be preserved.”

Stennes represents families and individuals dealing the wrongful death or serious injury of a loved one. She strongly supports and pledged to continue the association’s core mission to protect every Minnesotan’s constitutional right to a trial by jury and every citizen’s right to redress for harms caused by the wrongful acts of others, the release said. She also intends to help identify and eliminate the many barriers that injured Minnesotans encounter when seeking justice in the court system.

Stennes has served in multiple roles for the association, including leading the education and finance committees. She has been a leader in enhanced professional development, driving the association’s membership by providing diverse and cutting-edge legal education. She is also a frequent speaker at continuing legal education seminars in the areas of personal injury, product liability, medical malpractice, and wrongful death. She has been an adjunct professor at the University of Minnesota Law School, teaching legal writing and research.

Stennes is a cum laude graduate of the University of Minnesota Law School, where she was a managing editor of the Minnesota Law Review. She received her undergraduate degree from the College of St. Benedict, and a master’s degree from the University of South Carolina. Stennes has been recognized by Super Lawyers each of the last eight years. She is licensed to practice in Minnesota, North Dakota, and Wisconsin.

The Minnesota Association for Justice is a professional association of attorneys who represent Minnesotans who have been wrongfully harmed, who suffer injuries to their person or property, or who suffer violations to their civil or human rights, the release said. The association defends the rights guaranteed by the Constitutions and laws of the United States and Minnesota, foremost among them our right to a trial by jury. Finally, the release said, the association advocates for public policies that enhance consumer protections, accountability, and equal access to justice for all.

