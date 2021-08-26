Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / Federal courts rule on ‘ag gag’ laws shielding animal processors
Iowa Capitol dome
Iowa’s “ag gag” law prohibits people from accessing slaughterhouses “by false pretenses.” It also criminalizes knowingly making false statements or representations as part of an employment application “with an intent to commit an act not authorized by the owner” of the facility. This is a 2009 photo of the Iowa Capitol dome in Des Moines. (AP file photo)

Federal courts rule on ‘ag gag’ laws shielding animal processors

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires August 26, 2021

“Ag gag” laws that have been on the books for nearly a decade have become a hot legal topic in recent weeks. In the space of 10 days, two federal appeals courts issued three decisions concerning laws in three states.

About BridgeTower Media Newswires

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo