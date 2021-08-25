Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / Bair Hugger lawsuit reinstated
3M headquarters
In this Aug. 29, 2019, photo, the 3M corporate logo stands atop the headquarters of the company in Maplewood. (AP file photo: Jim Mone)

Bair Hugger lawsuit reinstated

Summary judgment reversed, experts allowed

By: Barbara L. Jones August 25, 2021

Things are looking up for plaintiffs in the massive multi-district litigation against 3M over its patient warming device, the Bair Hugger, since the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals earlier this month cried foul and reversed a summary judgment for the defendant in Amador v. 3M.

About Barbara L. Jones

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo