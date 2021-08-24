Quantcast
Recent News
Home / Wire Stories / Ethics committee weighs in on remote work
Computer, keyboard, remote learning
Depositphotos.com image

Ethics committee weighs in on remote work

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires August 24, 2021

The State Bar of California Standing Committee of Professional Responsibility and Conduct addressed a number of different ethical obligations with remote work, including the duty of confidentiality and the duty of competence.

About BridgeTower Media Newswires

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo