People & Practices: Aug. 23, 2021

Maslon LLP Partner Katie Maechler has been appointed to serve as co-chair of the law firm’s Litigation Practice Group. In this capacity, Maechler joins Partner James Killian, co-chair since 2016, to help guide the strategy and direction of the practice group, with particular attention to client service, attorney training and development, and competitive effectiveness.

Maechler specializes in product liability litigation and has successfully represented device manufacturers in federal and state courts throughout the country. She has extensive experience defending federal preemption of claims involving FDA-approved medical devices and creating strategies for related litigation claims centered on device safety notifications and recalls. Maechler particularly excels in deposing fact witnesses and health care providers as well as deposing and defending medical, human factors, and technical experts.

Maechler has been instrumental in leveraging written discovery and deposition testimony on behalf of her clients to reduce and eliminate litigation risk by way of dispositive motions and alternative dispute resolution. She takes a strategic approach to her matters, and she works to negotiate early, reasonable settlement offers when possible and to aggressively defend each action when not.

***

Maslon LLP has announced the addition of estate planning attorney Rachel Dahl to the firm’s partnership. Dahl brings more than a decade of experience in comprehensive estate planning, probate and trust administration, guardianships and conservatorships, and business and farm succession planning. Her work across those sectors is enhanced by additional expertise in business formation, real estate, and agriculture law.

A native of rural Minnesota, Dahl works with individuals, farm families, and business owners to design estate and succession plans that meet their individual needs and goals, while keeping the farm operation, business, and family structure in mind. Dahl routinely drafts wills and trusts utilizing disclaimer and credit shelter planning provisions and provides estate tax and asset protection recommendations. She also prepares plans involving irrevocable trusts, life insurance trusts, special and supplemental needs trusts, and charitable trusts.

Dahl earned her J.D. from Mitchell Hamline School of Law and her B.A. from Luther College.

***

Fredrikson & Byron attorney Roxanne N. Thorelli will be awarded the Volunteer of the Year Award by Volunteer Lawyers Network Ltd. (VLN) at its Riverfront Celebration event on September 9.

VLN will present this award to Thorelli for her commitment to pro bono, which includes her personal goal of achieving Hennepin County Bar Association’s Centennial Pro Bono Challenge, completing more than 100 hours of pro bono legal service between July 2019 and June 2020. Thorelli completed this challenge by volunteering to provide much-needed legal advice to clients through VLN. Thorelli advises entrepreneurs and start-ups on a variety of business issues in addition to her work representing clients regarding unemployment benefit appeal matters.

As a lawyer in Fredrikson’s Mergers & Acquisitions Group, Thorelli represents clients with mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity financing, corporate restructuring and general corporate matters. Thorelli represents private and public companies and private equity funds in many types of business transactions, completing key deal aspects such as drafting and negotiating contracts and purchase agreements, managing due diligence, conducting finance offerings and preparing corporate governance documents. She works closely with clients to understand their businesses and to ensure the overall fit and strategy of a transaction.

Established in 1966, Volunteer Lawyers Network is a 501(c)3 non-profit which provides civil legal services to low-income people through volunteer attorneys. VLN’s mission is to protect and promote the basic human needs of people in poverty through the power of legal volunteers.

