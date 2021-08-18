2021 Diversity and Inclusion Awards announced

Minnesota Lawyer is pleased to recognize members of the legal community for their contributions to diversity in the practice of law in its fifth annual Diversity and Inclusion Awards.
These honored groups and individuals have made a significant impact with respect to diversity and inclusion on the greater community or within their organizations. They will be feted at an awards celebration on Oct. 7.
The honorees were chosen by an independent panel based on their achievements and their commitment to the Minnesota diversity and inclusion community.
Congratulations to the 2021 Diversity and Inclusion Awards honorees.
Groups
Just Deeds – Minnesota Association of City Attorneys
Minnesota Coalition of Bar Associations of Color
Minnesota Asian Pacific American Bar Association
Minnesota Humanities Center
Individuals
James C. Burroughs II
Children’s Minnesota
Jill Kehaulani Esch
Minnesota Office of Ombudsperson for Families
Loan Huynh
Fredrikson & Byron
Ann Jenrette-Thomas
Stinson
Connie Lahn
Barnes & Thornburg LLP
Lariss Maldonado
Wells Fargo
Judge Lyonel Norris
Hennepin County District Court, retired
Thomas Pack
Greenberg Traurig
Sonja Dunnwald Peterson
Disability Law Center
Jules Porter
Seraph 7 Studios
Judge Shari Schluchter
Beltrami County District Court
Alice Silkey
Mitchell Hamline School of Law
Brandon Vaughn
Robins Kaplan LLP
Judge Sophia Vuelo
Ramsey County District Court
Like this article? Gain access to all of our great content with a month-to-month subscription. Start your subscription here.