2021 Diversity and Inclusion Awards announced

Minnesota Lawyer is pleased to recognize members of the legal community for their contributions to diversity in the practice of law in its fifth annual Diversity and Inclusion Awards.

These honored groups and individuals have made a significant impact with respect to diversity and inclusion on the greater community or within their organizations. They will be feted at an awards celebration on Oct. 7.

The honorees were chosen by an independent panel based on their achievements and their commitment to the Minnesota diversity and inclusion community.

Congratulations to the 2021 Diversity and Inclusion Awards honorees.

Groups

Just Deeds – Minnesota Association of City Attorneys

Minnesota Coalition of Bar Associations of Color

Minnesota Asian Pacific American Bar Association

Minnesota Humanities Center

Individuals

James C. Burroughs II

Children’s Minnesota

Jill Kehaulani Esch

Minnesota Office of Ombudsperson for Families

Loan Huynh

Fredrikson & Byron

Ann Jenrette-Thomas

Stinson

Connie Lahn

Barnes & Thornburg LLP

Lariss Maldonado

Wells Fargo

Judge Lyonel Norris

Hennepin County District Court, retired

Thomas Pack

Greenberg Traurig

Sonja Dunnwald Peterson

Disability Law Center

Jules Porter

Seraph 7 Studios

Judge Shari Schluchter

Beltrami County District Court

Alice Silkey

Mitchell Hamline School of Law

Brandon Vaughn

Robins Kaplan LLP

Judge Sophia Vuelo

Ramsey County District Court

