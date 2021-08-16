People & Practices: Aug. 16, 2021

Krista Larson has been named Stinson LLP’s director of well-being. Larson Krista will lead the implementation of Stinson’s vision, strategy, and programming to support the health and well-being of all constituents of the firm in alignment with the firm’s values and the ABA Well-Being Pledge. Larson also will partner with firm and executive leadership on well-being issues.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Stinson in this capacity,” said Krista. “I look forward to partnering with the firm’s leadership to strategically apply the science of well-being to life at Stinson.”

Studies show that lawyers and those in the legal industry experience high rates of substance misuse and mental health problems that often go unrecognized or untreated. In light of these findings, the ABA launched a campaign challenging members of the profession to pledge to improve well-being. Stinson established a Well-Being Committee in 2019.

Before accepting this position, Larson served as director of employee well-being for Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP. She graduated from Wellesley College with a degree in psychology and has a master’s of applied positive psychology degree from the University of Pennsylvania.

***

Attorney Joseph P. Bottrell has joined Fredrikson & Byron as an associate in the Mergers & Acquisitions Group.

Bottrell guides organizations through mergers and acquisitions, entity formation and restructuring, and commercial contracts. Bottrell serves as counsel for a variety of transactions, including purchases and sales of businesses and commercial property, loans, leases, equity investments, and liquidations and spin-offs. He helps business create, negotiate, and manage commercial contracts, licenses, confidentiality agreements, loans, leases, employment agreements, equity investments and grants, vendor and customer relationships, collateral security, collection and bankruptcy issues, and various other start-up, operational, and liquidation matters.

***

Attorney Veronica B. Salsbury has joined Fredrikson & Byron as an officer in the Mergers & Acquisitions and Private Equity Groups.

Salsbury represents private equity firms and public and private companies in acquisitions, divestitures, joint ventures and investments. Her transactional experience spans the range of deal activity including leveraged buyouts, strategic mergers, carve-out and cross-border transactions. She strategically structures, manages and executes each transaction, providing clients with legal expertise, efficient project management and a focus on client service. Salsbury also counsels clients on general corporate and governance matters.

***

Fredrikson & Byron tax attorney Masha M. Yevzelman has been awarded the Friend of the Profession Award by the Board of Directors of the Minnesota Society of CPAs. Yevzelman was recognized at the MNCPA annual meeting on Aug. 11.

Yevzelman is celebrated as a non-CPA who provides exceptional support to the CPA profession, enabling CPAs to succeed professionally and the MNCPA to better serve its membership. Since 2015, she has spoken every year at one or more conferences. In 2020, she also helped facilitate the MNCPA’s partnership with Fredrikson, which resulted in a significant member benefit with a SALT webinar series.

Yevzelman represents public and private companies, trusts, estates and high-net-worth individuals in complex tax disputes.

***

St. Paul-based Mendoza Law LLC has launched Acosta Consulting, a new firm providing litigation technology support services to lawyers and law firms. Acosta’s Lit-Tech™ service will be led by principal consultant, Connie Martin and provides trial preparation, IT services, trial consulting, courtroom presentation and software training.

Martin has extensive experience in the field of litigation support. She owned and operated her own litigation support service firm, Martin Litigation Support Services, which in 2020 was voted by readers of Minnesota Lawyer as the top litigation consulting firm in Minnesota. Martin is a founding member of the Iowa Chapter of Women in eDiscovery and of the Minnesota Association of Litigation Support Professionals.

