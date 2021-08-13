Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / Delivering justice — on a bus
Leaders of Mid-Minnesota Legal Aid and affiliated organizations at the state Capitol
Leaders of Mid-Minnesota Legal Aid and affiliated organizations gathered at the state Capitol in St. Paul on July 29 to announce the official roll-out of the Justice Buses beginning to deliver free, mobile legal aid across Minnesota. (Submitted photo)

Delivering justice — on a bus

Mobile fleet will bring civil legal help where it’s hard to come by

By: Dan Heilman August 13, 2021

The way Mid-Minnesota Legal Aid and affiliated organizations see it, if you can’t come to legal help, maybe it can come to you.

About Dan Heilman

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo