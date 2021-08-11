Quantcast
the Pastoret Terrace and Paul Robeson Ballroom
The property in dispute — the Pastoret Terrace and Paul Robeson Ballroom, formerly home to the Kozy Bar and apartments — dates to 1887 and occupies a prominent corner in Duluth’s Commercial Historic District and is on the National Register of Historic Places. (Photo: CoStar)

Duluth building stays for now

Fire-damaged, condemned historic property avoids demolition again

By: Todd Nelson August 11, 2021

A condemned but historic Duluth property will remain standing for now though preservationists seeking to save it may have to post a bond to cover expenses to stabilize the structures, the Minnesota Court of Appeals has ruled.

