People & Practices: Aug. 9, 2021

Charles A. Horowitz and Michelle M. Gibbons have joined Baillon Thome Jozwiak & Wanta LLP as attorneys.

Horowitz has practiced law for nearly three decades and has successfully litigated dozens of cases in federal and state court. While his core practice has always been plaintiff’s side employment law, Horowitz also has experience in education law, unpaid insurance claims, business disputes, and other areas.

Gibbons practices exclusively on behalf of employees who have been treated unlawfully in the workplace. She is committed to seeking justice for clients and holding employers accountable for their actions. Michelle joined the firm in 2019 as a law clerk and was admitted to the bar in the fall of 2020 after graduating magna cum laude from Mitchell Hamline School of Law.

***

Maslon LLP of counsel attorney Howard Tarkow has been elected to the board of directors of MAZON: A Jewish Response to Hunger. Inspired by Jewish values and ideals, MAZON is a national organization fighting to end hunger among people of all faiths and backgrounds in the United States and Israel.

Tarkow has focused his law practice on representing employers on their workplace issues and concerns. For almost 40 years, he has advised Maslon’s business and nonprofit clients to help them maintain positive employee relations, solve employment and labor problems, and minimize the risk of expensive and disruptive legal claims.

A deeply committed member of the Twin Cities Jewish community, Tarkow serves on the board of directors of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Minnesota and the Dakotas; served as an outside legal advisor to Jewish Family and Children’s Service of Minneapolis, where he previously sat on the board; served on the board of the Minneapolis Jewish Federation; and served as a board officer and director of Sabes Jewish Community Center in Minneapolis. He was honored with the 2016 Sidney Barrows Lifetime Commitment Award by the Twin Cities Cardozo Society, an award given annually to a senior attorney or judge in the Twin Cities who exemplifies excellence in his or her practice, community service in the Jewish and general community, and lifelong learning.

***

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig LLP has expanded its Litigation Practice with the addition of Nicole E. Narotzky and Thomas R. Pack as shareholders in the firm’s Minneapolis office.

“We are thrilled to welcome Nicole and Tom to Greenberg Traurig as we continue to grow the firm’s presence in Minneapolis to meet significant client demand,” said Michael B. Fisco, managing shareholder of Greenberg Traurig’s Minneapolis office, said in a news release.

Both Narotzky and Pack, who join the firm from Maslon LLP, where they were partners, have significant experience in products liability litigation, particularly in the pharmaceutical and medical device industries.

Narotzky centers her practice on products liability litigation, with a focus on developing and overseeing strategy related to complex medical and technical issues. She defends major medical device and pharmaceutical manufacturers in federal and state courts throughout the country. Narotzky has significant experience with the issues of federal preemption and regulatory control over claims involving FDA-approved medical devices.

Pack focuses his practice on pharmaceutical and medical device products liability matters and complex business litigation, including litigation related to tribal nations. He has extensive experience litigating cases involving FDA-regulated medical devices and the application of federal preemption to product-liability claims. He maintains an active pro bono practice, with an emphasis on representing asylum seekers fleeing persecution due to LGBTQ+ sexual orientations and/or gender identities.

***

St. Paul-based HKM law firm has changed its name to HAWS-KM.

“With a firm-wide focus on evolution, the culture of continuous improvement is exemplified in its new firm name, new office design, and new energy,” a news release from the firm said.

HAWS-KM is a complex litigation law firm in St. Paul that represents clients nationwide.

