Commission invites judge applications for 5th, 10th districts

The Commission on Judicial Selection has announced a new vacancy in Minnesota’s Fifth Judicial District, according to a news release from the office of Gov. Tim Walz. The vacancy occurred upon the creation of a new district court judgeship effective July 1, 2021. This seat will be chambered in Mankato in Blue Earth County.

The commission also announced two vacancies in Minnesota’s 10th Judicial District. These vacancies will occur upon the retirements of Judges John C. Hoffman and Barry A. Sullivan. The seats will be chambered in Stillwater in Washington County and Anoka in Anoka County.

The Commission is searching for fair, experienced, and civic-minded individuals to serve on the bench and offer their talents to Minnesota’s judicial system. Per statute, the Commission will consider the following qualifications for judicial office: integrity, maturity, health (if job related), judicial temperament, legal knowledge, ability, experience, and community service. The Commission is seeking applicants who reflect Minnesota’s full diversity.

Individuals wishing to apply may request an application by contacting the Office of the Governor and Lt. Governor via e-mail at Judicial.Selection@state.mn.us . Applications should be addressed to the chair of the commission, Erin Sindberg Porter.

Application materials for the 5th District are due by 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16. The Commission expects to hold interviews in early September.

For the 10th District, only one application is required to apply for both vacancies. Application materials are due by 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20. The Commission expects to hold interviews in mid-September.

Like this article? Gain access to all of our great content with a month-to-month subscription. Start your subscription.