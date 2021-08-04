Quantcast
EEOC Commissioner Keith Sonderling has said that the rule made the process easier for employers by offering them the information needed "to decide whether it is in their best interest to settle the matter or litigate."
Changes in EEOC conciliation process reversed

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires August 4, 2021

A joint resolution that withdraws conciliation changes the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) had made under the Trump administration has been signed by President Joe Biden.

