People & Practices: Aug. 2, 2021

St. Paul-based HKM has added Senior Attorney Briana Gornick to the firm. A litigator with 14 years of experience, Gornick brings knowledge and experience in researching, writing, and arguing the merits of a motion—pivotal tools for winning a case. She has a record of success with the Court of Appeals.

Before joining HKM, she practiced for 10 years as staff counsel at a major insurance company handling insurance defense claims from inception to trial, including personal injury and wrongful death cases, involving commercial/premises liability, homeowner liability, and automobile accidents. In addition, she served for four years as an associate attorney at a plaintiff civil litigation firm, working primarily on asbestos litigation.

Gornick received her J.D., from the University of St. Thomas School of Law and earned a B.A., cum laude, from the University of St. Thomas.

***

DeWitt LLP law firm has announced the addition of two associate attorneys to the firm’s Minneapolis and Green Bay offices.

Mitchell D. Sullivan will support the Business, Mergers & Acquisitions and Real Estate practice areas in the Minneapolis office. His clients have included businesses from industries such as construction, medical, manufacturing, technology, insurance, restaurant, and professional services. He has participated in multiple 100 to 150 million-dollar transactions in mergers & acquisitions. Sullivan earned a J.D. from the University of Minnesota Law School and a B.A. from Concordia College. He is admitted to practice in Minnesota.

Maxwell R. Krenke will support DeWitt’s Business, Banking and Real Estate practice areas in the Green Bay office. He earned his J.D., cum laude, from Marquette University Law School and a B.S., with honors, from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. While studying at Marquette University Law School he clerked with the Marquette University Office of General Counsel, volunteered at the Marquette Legal Clinic and was a leader in the Academic Success Program. Additionally, he interned at the Milwaukee County Courthouse as a claims mediator. He is admitted to practice in Wisconsin.

***

Bowman and Brooke LLP, a trial firm known for product liability defense, welcomes Robert A. Brundage to their practice as a partner in the firm’s San Jose office.

Highly regarded by the automotive and recreational vehicle industry, Brundage has represented clients before the U.S. Supreme Court, numerous U.S. Courts of Appeals, the California Supreme Court, almost every district of the California Courts of Appeal, federal courts throughout California, and multiple state courts. He also serves as chair of the International Association of Defense Counsel, Appellate Practice Committee.

Bowman and Brooke LLP is a national trial firm with an office in Minneapolis and one of the largest product liability practices in the country.

***

Fredrikson & Byron’s Trusts & Estates Group was ranked Band 1 in Private Wealth Law in Minnesota and North Dakota in the Chambers High Net Worth Guide 2021 edition. The guide also ranked estate planning attorneys William J. Brody, Jessica L. Foss, William L. Guy, Dale J. Schoonover, Cameron R. Seybolt and F. John Williams. The Chambers High Net Worth Guide, published by Chambers & Partners, is a research-based, independent publication that recognizes the world’s leading high net worth advisers.

