Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / Judge sets Dayton’s Project hearing for next week
The Dayton’s Project rendering
Work on The Dayton’s Project, at 700 Nicollet Mall in downtown Minneapolis, involved renovating the 1.2 million-square-foot building to house retail and restaurant space on the lowest three floors and office space on eight floors. (Submitted illustration: Gensler)

Judge sets Dayton’s Project hearing for next week

By: Kelly Busche July 28, 2021

A Hennepin County Judge scheduled a hearing next week to consider a request from the Dayton’s Project developer to halt the upcoming auction of the project’s loan in New York.

About Kelly Busche

Kelly joined Finance & Commerce in late 2020 as an economic developer reporter. She's a 2019 graduate of the University of Minnesota, where she double majored in journalism and political science. During her time there, she worked at the student-ran newspaper, the Minnesota Daily, and eventually became the paper's editor in chief. She's held internships with APM Reports, the St. Paul Pioneer Press and Star Tribune. After graduation, Kelly joined the Duluth News Tribune, covering health and business.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo