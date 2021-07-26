Quantcast
Recent News
Home / Expert Testimony / Modern Family: A conversation with divorce mortgage specialist Mitch Irwin
Mitch Irwin
Mitch Irwin

Modern Family: A conversation with divorce mortgage specialist Mitch Irwin

By: Jason Brown July 26, 2021

The real estate market is on fire and family court cases are not slowing down. We recently sat down with Mitch Irwin, who specializes in mortgages in the context of divorce.

About Jason Brown

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo