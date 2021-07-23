Quantcast
Reversal brightens solar garden’s prospects

Court reverses McLeod County permit denial

By: Todd Nelson July 23, 2021

Rejecting a proposed solar garden over concerns about neighboring property values and its location on prime farmland was “arbitrary or capricious,” the Minnesota Court of Appeals ruled in reversing the denial and instructing the McLeod County Board of Commissioners to approve the project with reasonable conditions.

