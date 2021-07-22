Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / Alleged crash cover-up submitted to District Court
Gavel on a wooden desk in front of a chalkboard full of question marks
Depositphotos.com image

Alleged crash cover-up submitted to District Court

State Patrol, school conspired, says complaint

By: Dan Heilman July 22, 2021

A civil rights lawsuit filed in United States District Court is intended to address a 2015 accident that took the lives of two high school students – and that was covered up by a conspiracy among police and the administration of the school, according to the suit.

About Dan Heilman

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo