This Aug. 29, 2018, photo shows an arrangement of Oxycodone pills in New York. A $26 billion settlement between the three biggest U.S. drug distribution companies and drugmaker Johnson & Johnson and thousands of states and municipalities that sued over the toll of the opioid crisis is certainly significant, but it is far from tying a neat bow on the tangle of still unresolved lawsuits surrounding the epidemic. (AP file photo)

U.S. opioid lawsuits on verge of settlements

By: The Associated Press July 21, 2021

Lawyers for local governments announced Tuesday they were on the verge of a $26 billion settlement with the nation’s three biggest drug distribution companies and the drugmaker Johnson & Johnson as part of the effort to force the industry to help pay to fix a nationwide opioid addiction and overdose crisis.

