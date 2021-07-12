People & Practices: July 12, 2021

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx have hired Suzanne Spellacy as the organization’s new general counsel.

In her role, Spellacy will oversee areas related to and involving risk management, employment law, contract negotiations, dispute resolution, and league rules and regulations. Spellacy will also play a pivotal role in the planned transition of ownership over the next two and a half years.

“We are thrilled to welcome Suzanne to the Pack,” said Timberwolves and Lynx CEO Ethan Casson. “She brings a wealth of legal expertise and institutional knowledge to our organization during a very exciting time.”

Spellacy’s career includes 19 years at Taylor Corporation where her responsibilities included providing legal advice to the Timberwolves and Lynx franchises. Prior to joining Taylor Corporation, she was a shareholder with Twin Cities law firm Winthrop & Weinstine, P.A. Most recently, she served as the General Counsel and Corporate Secretary for Jack Link’s. There she helped implement many new procedures including leading the development of their comprehensive approach to legal issues caused by COVID-19.

Spellacy received her B.A. from the College of St. Benedict and her law degree from the University of Minnesota. She serves as an outside director for Nuvera Communications, Inc. and on the board of the Child and Family Advocacy Center of South Central Minnesota.

***

Poonam Kumar, a partner in the Minneapolis office of DLA Piper, has been elected treasurer of Minnesota Women Lawyers (MWL), an association of more than 1,200 attorneys, judges, law students and legal employers in Minnesota. MWL is dedicated to advancing the success of women attorneys and striving for a just society. She will also continue to serve on the organization’s 2021-2022 Board of Directors.

Kumar has extensive experience working on a wide variety of cross-border transactions, including mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, joint ventures and corporate restructurings, as well as general corporate and commercial law matters. Her practice extends across a wide variety of sectors, with a particular emphasis on transactions in energy, manufacturing and the financial services industry. Her experience has made her particularly effective at directing and coordinating large teams of lawyers to assist clients in structuring, negotiating, implementing and closing international transactions.

Kumar is a representative for DLA Piper’s Leadership Alliance for Women and serves as a co-chair of Mosaic, the firm’s resource group for diverse partners and counsel. In addition to serving on the MWL Board of Directors, she is one of the founding co-chairs of MWL’s Corporate Counsel Affinity Group and has previously served as a co-chair of the Governance Committee and the Development Committee. She has also served as a MWL Foundation Board Director in the past.

***

Eric Friske, an associate attorney at Henson Efron, has been reappointed by Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan to another term on the Board of Architecture, Engineering, Land Surveying, Landscape Architecture, Geoscience, and Interior Design, effective June 23, 2021, through January 6, 2025. He was previously appointed by Gov. Mark Dayton for the term 2017-2021. Eric presently serves as chair of the board’s complaint committee.

The board regulates the professions and enforces the statutes and rules in order to protect the health, safety and welfare of the public. They ensure that individuals meet the education, examination and experience standards for licensure or certification, and that they maintain their records in good standing.

