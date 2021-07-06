Quantcast
Minnesota Correctional Facility in Moose Lake
A COVID-related lawsuit in Minnesota seeking to release some vulnerable prisoners and require prison officials to develop better protections for inmate safety was rejected this spring by the state Court of Appeals in Foster v. Department of Corrections. The lawsuit was filed on behalf three inmates in the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Moose Lake, pictured. (Photo: Minnesota Department of Corrections)

Perspectives: Prisoners’ lives matter, too? Not in these cases

By: Marshall H. Tanick July 6, 2021

A number of recently decided cases, including three concurrent ones by the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, illustrate the difficulties prison inmates face in seeking to improve their condition, even amid the dangers imposed by COVID-19.

