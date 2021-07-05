People & Practices: July 5, 2021

Attorney Benjamin D. Sharp has joined Fredrikson & Byron as an associate in the Mergers & Acquisitions Group.

Sharp advises clients in negotiating and closing business transactions, primarily including mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, joint ventures and other strategic transactions. In his practice, he manages substantial work streams for all ranges of transactions, from bolt-on acquisitions and product line carve-outs, to divestitures of substantial business units and transformational cross-border acquisitions.

Before joining Fredrikson & Byron, Sharp was the practice lead for a cross-functional M&A team at a multinational financial consultancy firm. He received his J.D. from the University of Kansas School of Law and received his M.S. from the London School of Economics and Political Science.

***

Attorney Robert Day has rejoined Fredrikson & Byron as an officer in the Patents, Intellectual Property, Intellectual Property Litigation, IP Due Diligence and Trade Secrets groups. Day’s practice focuses on patent prosecution and strategic patent portfolio management.

Day’s experience includes serving as both outside and in-house patent counsel, enabling him to help clients identify and achieve their business goals. As in-house counsel for two medical device companies, he grew the respective patent portfolios more than five-fold and advised R&D teams on freedom-to-operate in view of new product development activities.

Before becoming a lawyer, Day’s career included serving as a U.S. Navy submarine officer, a technical product specialist in the engineering test and measurement field, and a field clinical engineer for implantable cardiac rhythm management devices. With this background, Day brings an understanding of a wide range of technical and practical issues to the practice of patent law.

Day’s practice includes all aspects of patent prosecution, including inventor interviews, application drafting and filing, responding to office actions, client counseling and examiner interviews. Day also prepares freedom-to-operate opinions for clients in a range of technology-related industries, with a particular emphasis on the medical device industry.

***

The Ramsey County Bar Association (RCBA) welcomes Monica Dooner Lindgren as its president for the 2021-2022 bar year, which began July 1. A graduate of Mitchell Hamline School of Law, Lindgren practices in immigration law, representing victims of violence and abuse in their immigration matters.

Lindgren wants to continue to develop the RCBA’s presence in diverse communities and provide impactful ways for members to serve. “The RCBA is conscious of the inequality and lack of access to justice that many face in our communities. We intentionally and purposefully are committed to fulfilling the mission of the RCBA with an equitable, inclusive and diverse lens,” she said.

Serving with Lindgren in RCBA leadership roles for the 2021-2022 bar year are President-elect Kenya Bodden (Thompson, Coe, Cousins & Irons LLP) and newly elected Vice President Victoria Elsmore (Collins, Buckley, Sauntry & Haugh). Andrew Rorvig (McEllistrem, Fargione, Landy, Rorvig & Eken, PA) was elected as the secretary/treasurer.

New members to the RCBA Board of Directors are: Greg Egan, Samantha Ivey, Amy Krupinski, Hon. Jessica Palmer-Denig, Maya Missaghi, and Charlie Shafer.

The RCBA provides its 3,000 attorney and law student members with a wide variety of continuing legal education seminars and professional development programs, networking and social events, leadership opportunities, and ways to give back to the community.

Minnesota Lawyer welcomes news about hires, promotions and other activities in the legal profession. Send releases (and photos if desired) to info@minnlawyer.com.

