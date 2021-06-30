Judicial Branch lifts mask rule effective July 6

The Minnesota Judicial Branch announced Tuesday that face coverings will no longer be required in court facilities effective July 6.

“As the pandemic’s impact on Minnesota continues to recede, so too will some of the health and safety protocols that were in place in our district and appellate courts,” Chief Justice Lorie Gildea said in a news release.

Judges, employees, and courthouse visitors will still be allowed to wear face coverings in court facilities if they choose to do so, although judges may direct people to remove face coverings as necessary to conduct court hearings, the release said.

There will continue to be limitations on the types of in-person activities that take place at court facilities through Sept. 6.

According to the Judicial Branch release, the following is a summary of court operations:

In-person hearings and trials : Proceedings continue to take place in person for criminal jury trials; civil jury trials; court trials in major criminal, juvenile delinquency and juvenile protection (including child in need of protection or services and permanency case types);criminal settlement conferences;and grand jury proceedings. Mandatory misdemeanor criminal trials and contested hearings in these cases can be held in person beginning Aug. 2.

: Proceedings continue to take place in person for criminal jury trials; civil jury trials; court trials in major criminal, juvenile delinquency and juvenile protection (including child in need of protection or services and permanency case types);criminal settlement conferences;and grand jury proceedings. Mandatory misdemeanor criminal trials and contested hearings in these cases can be held in person beginning Aug. 2. Remote hearings : All other district court proceedings are being held remotely unless the chief judge of the judicial district grants permission for an in-person proceeding based on extenuating circumstances.

: All other district court proceedings are being held remotely unless the chief judge of the judicial district grants permission for an in-person proceeding based on extenuating circumstances. Appellate courts : Proceedings in appeals before the Minnesota Court of Appeals and the Minnesota Supreme Court will continue as scheduled by those courts.

: Proceedings in appeals before the Minnesota Court of Appeals and the Minnesota Supreme Court will continue as scheduled by those courts. Civil commitment : Proceedings before the Commitment Appeal Panel will continue as scheduled by the panel, and may be conducted by remote technology.

: Proceedings before the Commitment Appeal Panel will continue as scheduled by the panel, and may be conducted by remote technology. Public service counters : At least one public service counter in each county, and one in the appellate courts, will be accessible between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, excluding court holidays. Counter service can be provided remotely, by appointment, or in person.

: At least one public service counter in each county, and one in the appellate courts, will be accessible between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, excluding court holidays. Counter service can be provided remotely, by appointment, or in person. Self-help services continue to be conducted by remotely, by appointment or by telephone.

continue to be conducted by remotely, by appointment or by telephone. Courthouse (public access) terminalsare available based on hours established by the local district court.

The presiding judge may limit the number of people attending an in-person proceeding, other than the parties, attorneys representing the parties, and necessary court staff, if required by local conditions.

Also effective July 6, the Judicial Branch will suspend requirements in its COVID-19 Preparedness Plan and Jury Management Resource Team recommendations for jury trials during COVID-19.

For more information, see ADM20-80 01 Order Governing the Continuing Operations of the Minnesota Judicial Branch.

