Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / Court emerges ‘stronger than ever’
Portrait of Chief Justice Lorie Gildea
Chief Justice Lorie Gildea, shown in this 2017 file photo, says the success of remote access, made necessary by the pandemic, has yielded ideas for embracing technology going forward. (File photo: Bill Klotz)

Court emerges ‘stronger than ever’

Chief Justice Gildea: Pandemic taught valuable lessons

By: Barbara L. Jones June 30, 2021

Chief Justice Lorie Gildea says the success of remote access, made necessary by the pandemic, has yielded ideas for embracing technology going forward.

About Barbara L. Jones

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo