Quantcast
Recent News
Home / Expert Testimony / Briefly: Sometimes you can’t get there from here
Sign that says 'appeal' on it
Many clients simply don’t appreciate the structural differences between state and federal court, and the importance of staying in one lane or the other. (Depositphotos.com image)

Briefly: Sometimes you can’t get there from here

By: Eric J. Magnuson and Vidya Dindiyal June 29, 2021

Many clients simply don’t appreciate the structural differences between state and federal court, and the importance of staying in one lane or the other.

About Eric J. Magnuson and Vidya Dindiyal

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo