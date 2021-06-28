Quantcast
The POWER 30: Dean B. Thomson

By: Minnesota Lawyer June 28, 2021

Dean B. Thomson has figuratively left his footprint in the concrete of most construction projects in Minnesota and the organizations of construction lawyers that support that industry.

