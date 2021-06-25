AG Ellison after Chauvin’s sentence: ‘It’s time to act’

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said Friday that he’s hoping a judge’s 22½-year sentence imposed on former police officer Derek Chauvin will be a “moment for change.”

Ellison spoke shortly after Chauvin heard his sentence for second-degree murder in George Floyd’s death. Repeating part of his statement after Chauvin’s conviction, Ellison said the sentence was a step toward accountability, even if not total justice.

He focused much of his remarks on a desire to improve trust between the community and police officers.

“You can’t heal a dirty wound, and when there’s little trust, sadly there’s little safety,” Ellison said.

He urged members of the community to “peacefully, constructively but clearly” meet the moment for change. Failure to do so, he said, will cause the community to “slip deeper into a centurylong cycle of inaction.”

“Time is up,” Ellison said. “It’s time to act. We’re counting on you. We’re counting on each other.”

