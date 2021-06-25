Quantcast
Plaintiffs allege that 3M’s Bair Hugger warming blanket allows microbes in surgical sites, leading to infections. This photo shows 3M’s headquarters in Maplewood. (AP file photo: Jim Mone)

8th Circuit revives Bair Hugger suit

Ruling means plaintiff can pursue claim against 3M in Texas court

By: Barbara L. Jones June 25, 2021

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals breathed new life in a Bair Hugger lawsuit against 3M Co. Plaintiff John Petitta may now pursue his products liability claim in Texas state court, where he had filed suit three years earlier.

