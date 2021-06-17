2021’s Minnesota Lawyer Reader Rankings Final Winners

How are companies chosen for Reader Rankings? Well, just like it sounds. We pick the categories, populated with a list of companies that have been nominated over the past years. If a company is not on the list, they are added by write-in or can be suggested to us for inclusion. Our readers then vote on their favorites through our website. We then tally the votes and the bragging rights begin — Reader Rankings 2021.
COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE
BEST Commercial Real Estate Brokerage
- Doran Companies
- CBRE
- Kraus-Anderson
BEST Commercial Leasing Company
- Doran Companies
- CBRE
- Cushman & Wakefield
BEST Commercial Real Estate Developer/Partner
- Doran Companies
- Ryan Companies
- Sherman and Associates
BEST Commercial Property Manager
- Kraus-Anderson
- Ryan Companies
- CBRE
BEST 1031 Exchange Experts
- Commercial Partners Exchange Company, LLC
- The Excelsior Group
- Cushman & Wakefield
BEST Tenant Representation
- CBRE
- (tie) Davis
JLL
BEST Appraisal Companies
- CBRE
- Shenehon Company
- Diversified Real Estate Services
BEST Title Companies
- Commercial Partners TItle
- (tie) First American Title
Guaranty Commercial Title
BEST Commercial Valuation
- Shenehon Company
- CBRE
- Minnesota Real Estate Appraisal Services
BUSINESS AND OFFICE SERVICES
BEST Business Bank
- Alerus Financial
- Bridgewater Bank
- Bremer Bank
BEST Insurance Brokerage
- Kraus-Anderson Insurance
- Christensen Group
- Wells Fargo
BEST Executive Search Firms
- Robert Half
- SkyWater Search Partners Inc.
- Talon Performance Group, Inc.
BEST Accounting Firm
- Mahoney Ulbrich Christiansen & Russ P. A.
- CliftonLarsonAllen
- Baker Tilly
BEST Staffing Agency
- Robert Half OfficeTeam
- Salo
- The Creative Group – Robert Half
BEST Office Interiors
- bdh
- ESG Architecture & Design
- Perkins & Will
BEST Wealth Management
- (tie) RBC Wealth Management
Thrivent Financial
- U.S. Bancorp
BEST MBA Program
- Carlson School of Management, University of Minnesota
- Opus College of Business, University of St. Thomas
- Hamline School of Business
BEST Web Development
- The Nerdery
- Colle+McVoy
- Irish Titan
BEST Courier and Messenger Service
- Metro Legal Services Inc
- OnTime Delivery
- Platinum Courier
BEST Data Recovery Service
- Atomic Data
- Chipheads
- OnTrack
BEST Document Destruction
- Shred-it
- Iron Mountain
- Shred Right
BEST Document Management
- Loffler Companies, Inc.
- Shepard Data Services
- Metro Sales
BEST Tech Recycling & Disposal
- (tie) Atomic Recycling LLC
Best Buy
Tech Dump
BEST IT Outsourcing Provider
- IBM
- Thomspn Reuters Legal Managed Services
- Deloitte
BEST Office Equipment
- Loffler Companies, Inc.
- Innovative Office Solutions
- Fluid
BEST Office Supplies
- Innovative Office Supplies
- Staples
- Office Depot
BEST Printer
- Loffler Companies Inc
- Metro Sales
- ARC St. Louis Park
BEST Commercial Mortgage Lender
- Bridgewater Bank
- Bremer Bank
- Crown Bank
BEST Small Business Banking
- Alerus Financial
- Bridgewater Bank
- Bremer Bank
CONSTRUCTION
BEST Large Contractor
- Kraus-Anderson Construction
- Ryan Companies
- Mortenson Construction
BEST Contractor
- Doran Companies
- Frana Companies
- Gardner Builders
BEST Architect
- Doran Companies
- ESG Architecture & Design
- UrbanWorks Architecture LLC
BEST Engineer
- BKBM Engineers
- Meyer Borgman Johnson
- Braun Intertec
BEST Materials Supplier
- JL Schwieters Construction
- Menards
- Certified Wood Products
BEST Construction/Real Estate Law Firm
- Larkin Hoffman
- Hellmuth & Johnson
- Bassford Remele
BEST Electrical Contractor
- Egan Company
- Collins Electric
- JBerd
BEST Concrete Company
- Northland Concrete and Masonry
- Ryan Companies
- Molin
Best Concrete Supplier
- Cemstone
- Aggregate Industries
- AVR
BEST Painting Company
- Swanson & Youngdale Inc.
- Sunrise Painting
- 360 Wall Systems
BEST Plumbing Company
- Jberd
- Gilbert Mechanical
- Wenzel Plumbing Heating Cooling
BEST Security Company
- Atomic Data
- Loffler Companies, Inc.
- (tie) Code42
(tie) Computer Forensic Services
(tie) Convergent
BEST Fabrication Company
- MG McGrath, Inc.
- J L Schwieters Construction
- Fabcon Precast
BEST Landscape Design Company
- Margolis
- (tie) Cunningham Group
(tie) KG Landscape
(tie) Perkins & Will
BEST Windows and Glazing
- Andersen Windows
- Marvin Windows
- Pella Windows
BEST Roofing Contractor
- Horizon Roofing, Inc.
- Central Roofing Company
- QT Commercial
BEST Paving
- Northland Paving
- Metro Paving
- Minnesota Roadways
BEST Public Relations Firm
- Beehive
- Padilla
- Carmichael Lynch Relate
- Evans Larson
BEST Equipment Rental
- Sunbelt
- United Rental
- Ziegler Cat
BEST Mechanical Engineering Firm
- Michaud Cooley Erickson
- Dunham Associates
- Steen Engineering, Inc.
BEST Construction Law Firm
- Larkin Hoffman
- Bassford Remele
- Hellmuth & Johnson
DINING & LEISURE
BEST Local Brewery
- Bent Paddle
- Surly
- Fulton Brewing Taproom
BEST Local Winery
- Saint Croix Vineyards
- Carlos Creek Winery
- Winehaven Winery
LEGAL SERVICES
BEST ADR Company
- Gilbert Mediation Center, Ltd.
- (tie) Benchmark National ADR, LLC
(tie) Cook ADR
BEST ADR Individual Moderator
- James H. Gilbert
- Cara Lee Neville
- Mary Pawlenty
BEST Claims Administration
- American Risk Services
- Heffler Claims Group
- Rust Consulting Inc.
BEST Class Action Claims Administration Services
- Rust Consulting Inc.
- Heffler Claims Group
- (tie) Dahl Administration
(tie) JND Legal Administration
BEST Court Reporter and Deposition Service
- Benchmark Reporting Agency
- Depo International
- Veritext
BEST Deposition Video Provider
- Benchmark Reporting Agency
- On The Record
- Veritext
BEST Digital Forensics
- Shepherd Data Services
- Carney Forensics
- Computer Forensic Services
BEST Docketing and Calendaring Software
- Thomson Reuters Elite
- MyCase
- (tie) BEC Legal
(tie) Lecorpio Inc.
BEST E-Discovery
- Shepherd Data Services
- Thomson Reuters
- Nightowl Discovery
BEST Expert Witness
- Thomson Reuters Expert Witness Services
- The TASA Group
- Juris Pro
BEST Expert Witness Financial
- Baker Tilly
- Schechter, Dokken
- Wipfli
BEST Forensic Accounting
- Schechter, Dokken
- Ernst & Young LLP
- Eide Bailly LLP
BEST Jury Consultant
- Populus Law
- JuryScope, Inc.
- NJP Litigation Consulting
BEST Law School
- Mitchell Hamline School of Law
- University of Minnesota Law School
- University of St. Thomas School of Law
BEST Legal Liability Insurance
- Minnesota Lawyer’s Mutual Insurance
- Hays Companies
- Lawyers Insurance Group
BEST Legal Outplacement and Career Transition Provider
- Talon Performance Group
- Roy S. Ginsburg, J.D. Strategic Advisor to Lawyers and Law Firms
- Reaction Search International
BEST Litigation Consulting Firm
- Shepherd Data Services
- JuryScope, Inc.
- Martin Litigation Support Services, LLC
BEST Litigation Valuation
- Bassford Remele
- Baker Tilly
- Anthony Ostlund
BEST Legal Staffing
- Robert Half Legal
- Sand Search Partners
- Talon Performance Group
BEST Non-Association Continuing Legal Education Provider
- Mitchell Hamline School of Law
- University of St. Thomas School of Law
- Minnesota County Attorneys Association
BEST Online Research Provider
- Thomson Reuters
- Lexis/Nexis
- Fastcase
BEST Paralegal Program in the MN
- Hamline University
- North Hennepin Community College
- (tie) Inver Hills Community College
(tie) Winona State University
BEST Practice Management Software
- ProLaw
- MyCase
- Smokeball
BEST Private Investigator
- Gilbertson Investigations
- (tie) Graf Agency
(tie) Private Eye Security
BEST Process Server
- Metro Legal Services Inc
- Pro Legal MN
- Platinum Process Serving & Investigation
BEST Tables of Authority Software
- Thomson Reuters
- Lexisnexis
- Best Authority
BEST Time and Billing Solutions
- (tie) Clio
(tie) MyCase
(tie) Tabs3 Billing
BEST Translation Services
- Global Translation
- Bridge-World Language Center
- (tie) ATS (Alex Translations Services)
(tie) Lynne Krenz , Stillwater
(tie) Minnesota Translations
BEST Trust Administration
- Thrivent Financial
- Northern Trust
- U.S. Trust