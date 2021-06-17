2021’s Minnesota Lawyer Reader Rankings Final Winners

For the past five years the readers of Finance & Commerce and Minnesota Lawyer have chosen their most trusted brands and business partners. This year’s selections include many repeat winners and several newcomers.

How are companies chosen for Reader Rankings? Well, just like it sounds. We pick the categories, populated with a list of companies that have been nominated over the past years. If a company is not on the list, they are added by write-in or can be suggested to us for inclusion. Our readers then vote on their favorites through our website. We then tally the votes and the bragging rights begin — Reader Rankings 2021.

We thank you for your support in making the decisions on the winners of the 2021 Reader Rankings. And no doubt, the businesses you selected in the top spots appreciate your support every day. Congratulations to the winners!

Sincerely,

Bill Gaier, Publisher

COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE

BEST Commercial Real Estate Brokerage

Doran Companies CBRE Kraus-Anderson

BEST Commercial Leasing Company

Doran Companies CBRE Cushman & Wakefield

BEST Commercial Real Estate Developer/Partner

Doran Companies Ryan Companies Sherman and Associates

BEST Commercial Property Manager

Kraus-Anderson Ryan Companies CBRE

BEST 1031 Exchange Experts

Commercial Partners Exchange Company, LLC The Excelsior Group Cushman & Wakefield

BEST Tenant Representation

CBRE (tie) Davis

JLL

BEST Appraisal Companies

CBRE Shenehon Company Diversified Real Estate Services

BEST Title Companies

Commercial Partners TItle (tie) First American Title

Guaranty Commercial Title

BEST Commercial Valuation

Shenehon Company CBRE Minnesota Real Estate Appraisal Services

BUSINESS AND OFFICE SERVICES

BEST Business Bank

Alerus Financial Bridgewater Bank Bremer Bank

BEST Insurance Brokerage

Kraus-Anderson Insurance Christensen Group Wells Fargo

BEST Executive Search Firms

Robert Half SkyWater Search Partners Inc. Talon Performance Group, Inc.

BEST Accounting Firm

Mahoney Ulbrich Christiansen & Russ P. A. CliftonLarsonAllen Baker Tilly

BEST Staffing Agency

Robert Half OfficeTeam Salo The Creative Group – Robert Half

BEST Office Interiors

bdh ESG Architecture & Design Perkins & Will

BEST Wealth Management

(tie) RBC Wealth Management

Thrivent Financial U.S. Bancorp

BEST MBA Program

Carlson School of Management, University of Minnesota Opus College of Business, University of St. Thomas Hamline School of Business

BEST Web Development

The Nerdery Colle+McVoy Irish Titan

BEST Courier and Messenger Service

Metro Legal Services Inc OnTime Delivery Platinum Courier

BEST Data Recovery Service

Atomic Data Chipheads OnTrack

BEST Document Destruction

Shred-it Iron Mountain Shred Right

BEST Document Management

Loffler Companies, Inc. Shepard Data Services Metro Sales

BEST Tech Recycling & Disposal

(tie) Atomic Recycling LLC

Best Buy

Tech Dump

BEST IT Outsourcing Provider

IBM Thomspn Reuters Legal Managed Services Deloitte

BEST Office Equipment

Loffler Companies, Inc. Innovative Office Solutions Fluid

BEST Office Supplies

Innovative Office Supplies Staples Office Depot

BEST Printer

Loffler Companies Inc Metro Sales ARC St. Louis Park

BEST Commercial Mortgage Lender

Bridgewater Bank Bremer Bank Crown Bank

BEST Small Business Banking

Alerus Financial Bridgewater Bank Bremer Bank

CONSTRUCTION

BEST Large Contractor

Kraus-Anderson Construction Ryan Companies Mortenson Construction

BEST Contractor

Doran Companies Frana Companies Gardner Builders

BEST Architect

Doran Companies ESG Architecture & Design UrbanWorks Architecture LLC

BEST Engineer

BKBM Engineers Meyer Borgman Johnson Braun Intertec

BEST Materials Supplier

JL Schwieters Construction Menards Certified Wood Products

BEST Construction/Real Estate Law Firm

Larkin Hoffman Hellmuth & Johnson Bassford Remele

BEST Electrical Contractor

Egan Company Collins Electric JBerd

BEST Concrete Company

Northland Concrete and Masonry Ryan Companies Molin

Best Concrete Supplier

Cemstone Aggregate Industries AVR

BEST Painting Company

Swanson & Youngdale Inc. Sunrise Painting 360 Wall Systems

BEST Plumbing Company

Jberd Gilbert Mechanical Wenzel Plumbing Heating Cooling

BEST Security Company

Atomic Data Loffler Companies, Inc. (tie) Code42

(tie) Computer Forensic Services

(tie) Convergent

BEST Fabrication Company

MG McGrath, Inc. J L Schwieters Construction Fabcon Precast

BEST Landscape Design Company

Margolis (tie) Cunningham Group

(tie) KG Landscape

(tie) Perkins & Will

BEST Windows and Glazing

Andersen Windows Marvin Windows Pella Windows

BEST Roofing Contractor

Horizon Roofing, Inc. Central Roofing Company QT Commercial

BEST Paving

Northland Paving Metro Paving Minnesota Roadways

BEST Public Relations Firm

Beehive Padilla Carmichael Lynch Relate Evans Larson

BEST Equipment Rental

Sunbelt United Rental Ziegler Cat

BEST Mechanical Engineering Firm

Michaud Cooley Erickson Dunham Associates Steen Engineering, Inc.

BEST Construction Law Firm

Larkin Hoffman Bassford Remele Hellmuth & Johnson

DINING & LEISURE

BEST Local Brewery

Bent Paddle Surly Fulton Brewing Taproom

BEST Local Winery

Saint Croix Vineyards Carlos Creek Winery Winehaven Winery

LEGAL SERVICES

BEST ADR Company

Gilbert Mediation Center, Ltd. (tie) Benchmark National ADR, LLC

(tie) Cook ADR

BEST ADR Individual Moderator

James H. Gilbert Cara Lee Neville Mary Pawlenty

BEST Claims Administration

American Risk Services Heffler Claims Group Rust Consulting Inc.

BEST Class Action Claims Administration Services

Rust Consulting Inc. Heffler Claims Group (tie) Dahl Administration

(tie) JND Legal Administration

BEST Court Reporter and Deposition Service

Benchmark Reporting Agency Depo International Veritext

BEST Deposition Video Provider

Benchmark Reporting Agency On The Record Veritext

BEST Digital Forensics

Shepherd Data Services Carney Forensics Computer Forensic Services

BEST Docketing and Calendaring Software

Thomson Reuters Elite MyCase (tie) BEC Legal

(tie) Lecorpio Inc.

BEST E-Discovery

Shepherd Data Services Thomson Reuters Nightowl Discovery

BEST Expert Witness

Thomson Reuters Expert Witness Services The TASA Group Juris Pro

BEST Expert Witness Financial

Baker Tilly Schechter, Dokken Wipfli

BEST Forensic Accounting

Schechter, Dokken Ernst & Young LLP Eide Bailly LLP

BEST Jury Consultant

Populus Law JuryScope, Inc. NJP Litigation Consulting

BEST Law School

Mitchell Hamline School of Law University of Minnesota Law School University of St. Thomas School of Law

BEST Legal Liability Insurance

Minnesota Lawyer’s Mutual Insurance Hays Companies Lawyers Insurance Group

BEST Legal Outplacement and Career Transition Provider

Talon Performance Group Roy S. Ginsburg, J.D. Strategic Advisor to Lawyers and Law Firms Reaction Search International

BEST Litigation Consulting Firm

Shepherd Data Services JuryScope, Inc. Martin Litigation Support Services, LLC

BEST Litigation Valuation

Bassford Remele Baker Tilly Anthony Ostlund

BEST Legal Staffing

Robert Half Legal Sand Search Partners Talon Performance Group

BEST Non-Association Continuing Legal Education Provider

Mitchell Hamline School of Law University of St. Thomas School of Law Minnesota County Attorneys Association

BEST Online Research Provider

Thomson Reuters Lexis/Nexis Fastcase

BEST Paralegal Program in the MN

Hamline University North Hennepin Community College (tie) Inver Hills Community College

(tie) Winona State University

BEST Practice Management Software

ProLaw MyCase Smokeball

BEST Private Investigator

Gilbertson Investigations (tie) Graf Agency

(tie) Private Eye Security

BEST Process Server

Metro Legal Services Inc Pro Legal MN Platinum Process Serving & Investigation

BEST Tables of Authority Software

Thomson Reuters Lexisnexis Best Authority

BEST Time and Billing Solutions

(tie) Clio

(tie) MyCase

(tie) Tabs3 Billing

BEST Translation Services

Global Translation Bridge-World Language Center (tie) ATS (Alex Translations Services)

(tie) Lynne Krenz , Stillwater

(tie) Minnesota Translations

BEST Trust Administration