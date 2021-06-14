People & Practices: June 14, 2021

Henson Efron attorneys Christopher Burns, Jaime Driggs, Katy Graves, Anne Haaland and Scott Neilson have been recognized as 2020 North Star Lawyers by the Minnesota State Bar Association.

The MSBA recognized over 757 North Star Lawyers who, in 2020, certified that they provided at least 50 hours of pro bono legal services annually to low-income people at no fee and without expectation of a fee.

In 2020, North Star Lawyers provided over 86,000 total hours of pro bono service with an estimated value of $21.5 million in free legal advice.

Minneapolis-based Henson Efron is a midsize law firm focusing on business law; estate, trust and probate; family law; litigation; real estate and tax law.

***

James C. Kovacs has joined Bassford Remele as an associate.

Kovacs is a litigator focusing his practice in appellate law, construction, general liability, and insurance coverage. Before joining the firm, Kovacs served as a law clerk to Judge Krista K. Martin at Minnesota’s 10th Judicial District. He graduated from the University of St. Thomas School of Law, where he was an executive board member on the Journal of Law and Public Policy.

Bassford Remele serves as local and national counsel for many major corporations and Fortune 500 Companies and is a litigation firm representing local, national, and international clients in state and federal courts across the region.

***

Fredrikson & Byron attorney Alethea M. Huyser has been elected to serve as secretary-treasurer of the Minnesota State Bar Association’s Appellate Practice Section for the 2021-2022 bar year. The Appellate Practice Section of the MSBA helps educate appellate practitioners, offers opportunities for those practitioners to connect with the bench, and provides pro bono training and opportunities in the appellate arena.

Huyser is an experienced trial and appellate lawyer who assists clients facing various legal challenges, including government enforcement actions, constitutional litigation, fraud and other business tort claims, and regulatory challenges. Before joining Fredrikson & Byron, she served as the sole assistant solicitor general for the state of Minnesota, working on a wide variety of regulatory, administrative and civil issues, specializing in complex constitutional and tort litigation at both the trial and appellate levels.

Fredrikson & Byron is a Midwest law firm working to help businesses achieve their goals regionally, nationally and globally. The firm’s 300-plus attorneys are based in Minneapolis, with offices in Bismarck; Des Moines; Fargo; Mankato; St. Paul; Saltillo, Mexico; and Shanghai, China.

Minnesota Lawyer welcomes news about hires, promotions and other activities in the legal profession. Send releases (and photos if desired) to info@minnlawyer.com.

Like this article? Gain access to all of our great content with a month-to-month subscription. Start your subscription.