Public member sought for state CLE board

A public member is sought to serve on the 13-member Minnesota State Board of Continuing Legal Education, according to a release from the Minnesota Supreme Court. The all-volunteer Board is composed of three public members, nine attorneys, and one district court judge. The Supreme Court appoints members and designates one member as chair.

The Board is responsible for:

Accrediting continuing legal education courses presented in Minnesota and elsewhere.

Administering the process by which attorneys’ continuing legal education credits are reported.

Administering the process by which attorneys are removed from “active status” for failure to complete continuing legal education and pay annual fees.

Administering the process of attorney annual license renewal.

Administering the process by which attorneys pay annual license fees.

Administering the process by which attorneys change their license status.

Members may serve two 3-year terms. The board meets approximately four times per year in St. Paul. Meetings last between two and three hours. An hour or less of preparation is required prior to meetings. Subcommittee meetings may also be scheduled to address current issues.

Matters considered by the board include review and accreditation of continuing legal education courses as well as review and recommendation for amendment of board policies, administrative procedures, and rules. The board also hears appeals by attorneys concerning accreditation of programs and other issues of compliance with CLE requirements. The board employs a director and three full time employees, as well as several employees who are shared with Board of Law Examiners and the Board of Legal Certification, two other Supreme Court boards that share office space with the office of the CLE board.

Board members are reimbursed for costs of travel and lodging, if necessary.

Persons interested in being considered for appointment should submit a letter of interest and curriculum vitae to Christa Rutherford, Acting Clerk of the Appellate Courts via e-mail at mjcappellateclerkofcourt@courts.state.mn.us or via U.S. Mail at 25 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Room 305, St. Paul, MN 55155. Letters must be received no later than 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. E-mail applications are preferred.

Like this article? Gain access to all of our great content with a month-to-month subscription. Start your subscription.