What constitutes ‘exoneration’?

Appeals court reverses compensation ruling for murder case ‘linchpin’

By: Todd Nelson June 10, 2021

The Minnesota Court of Appeals has reversed a lower court’s finding that a woman convicted of manslaughter who later had that conviction overturned — though with a judge later describing her as a “linchpin” in the murder case — is eligible for compensation for the time she was in prison.

