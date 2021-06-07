People & Practices: June 8, 2021

Fredrikson & Byron shareholder Lousene M. Hoppe has started her tenure as president of the National LGBTQ+ Bar Association Board of Directors. Hoppe will serve a two-year term ending in June 2023.

“Serving the LGBTQ+ Bar Association as its president is an exciting responsibility in a significant time for diversity and inclusion.” Hoppe said. “The LGBTQ+ Bar supports the efforts of law firms and other legal employers to be increasingly assertive in finding ways to support equality. Likewise, I am proud of the actions Fredrikson has taken, such as the firm’s policy to credit attorneys with time spent advancing inclusion, equity and diversity in the firm and legal industry.”

Fredrikson president John Koneck said, “Lousene’s impact goes beyond her important work with the National LGBTQ+ Bar Association and her strong leadership within Fredrikson & Byron as our firm counsel and as the chair of our Practice Quality Committee. She is an excellent lawyer, a mentor to many and a champion for a better firm culture in which everyone is welcome.”

Hoppe is a litigator and criminal defense attorney who represents corporations and individuals accused of health care fraud, financial or tax crimes, and criminal felony and misdemeanor cases at both the state and federal levels. She also focuses on foreign corruption practices act (FCPA) investigations and due diligence, false claims act (FCA) litigation, investigations of alleged regulatory or licensing violations, and related commercial litigation matters.

Hoppe is experienced in dealing with representatives/agents of government agencies on behalf of clients under investigation for civil or criminal penalties. She assists companies and individuals with responding to grand jury or administrative subpoenas and civil investigative demands (CIDs). Hoppe offers practical guidance for those who face exclusion from state and federal programs, including Medicare/Medicaid.

The National LGBTQ+ Bar Association is a national association of lawyers, judges and other legal professionals, law students, activists, and affiliated lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender legal organizations. The LGBTQ+ Bar promotes justice in and through the legal profession for the LGBTQ+ community in all its diversity.

***

The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has named intellectual property attorney Malissa C. Eng and Fredrikson & Byron as recipients of the 2020 Patent Pro Bono Achievement Certificate. The certificate recognizes individuals and law firms that assist financially under-resourced inventors and small businesses seeking patents.

Eng, a senior associate in Fredrikson & Byron’s Minneapolis office, was a major contributor to the firm’s pro bono hours in 2020. She provides services through the LegalCORPS Inventor Assistance Program and is receiving the Patent Pro Bono Achievement Certificate for the second consecutive year. In Eng’s practice, she drafts and prosecutes patent applications, counsels clients on intellectual property matters, performs due diligence on patent assets, manages global patent portfolios, handles appeals before the Patent Trial & Appeal Board (PTAB) and evaluates freedom-to-operate, invalidity and infringement positions.

Established under the 2011 America Invents Act, the USPTO’s Patent Pro Bono Program is a nationwide network of independently operated regional programs that match volunteer practitioners with financially under-resourced inventors and small businesses for the purpose of securing patent protection. In 2020, the Patent Pro Bono shattered its previous volunteer participation record, as more than 100 patent practitioners and over 25 corporations and law firms reported 50 or more hours of patent pro bono service to a regional patent pro bono program. Since 2015, these legal professionals have filed more than 1,500 patent applications on behalf of their pro bono clients.

Fredrikson & Byron is a Midwest law firm serving businesses regionally, nationally and globally. The firm’s attorneys work with clients and operate as business advisers and strategic partners as well as legal counselors. The firm’s 300-plus attorneys are based in Minneapolis, with offices in Bismarck, Des Moines, Fargo, Mankato, St. Paul, Saltillo, Mexico, and Shanghai, China.

Minnesota Lawyer welcomes news about hires, promotions and other activities in the legal profession. Send releases (and photos if desired) to info@minnlawyer.com.

Like this article? Gain access to all of our great content with a month-to-month subscription. Start your subscription.