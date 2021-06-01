People & Practices: June 1, 2021

The Minnesota State Bar Association (MSBA) has recognized 73 Fredrikson & Byron attorneys as North Star Lawyers.

North Star Lawyers are MSBA members who have provided 50 hours or more of pro bono service to low-income individuals or organizations that serve economically disadvantaged individuals during the 2020 calendar year. In 2020, 757 MSBA members made the commitment to serve people with limited means and provided over 86,000 total hours of pro bono service with an estimated value of $21.5 million in free legal advice.

The MSBA recognized the following Fredrikson & Byron attorneys as 2020 North Star Lawyers: Jacob M. Abdo, Beverley L. Adams, Kristy L. Albrecht, Samuel M. Andre, Jacob J. Baer, James L. Baillie, Jesse C. Beier, Larry J. Berg, Lukas S. Boehning, Matthew T. Boos, Gail F. Brandt, Philip S. Bubb, David P. Bunde, Olivia E. Cares, Edward Q. Cassidy, Joseph J. Cassioppi, Emily M. Chad, Michael R. Cummings, Clint E. Cutler, Daniel P. Deveny, Joseph T. Dixon, III, James E. Dorsey, Rachel L. Dougherty, Erin M. Edgerton Hall, Malissa C. Eng, John J. Erhart, Mary L. Fee, Leah K. Flygare, Dulce J. Foster, Jacob P. Harris, Melissa R. Hodge, Christian V. Hokans, Lousene M. Hoppe, Noah M. Huisman, Leah M. Huyser, Gracie Hyland, Leigh-Erin Irons, Leah C. Janus, Jade B. Jorgenson, Patrick J. Kelly, John M. Koneck, Ann M. Ladd, Jacob D. Levine, Lynn S. Linné, Warren E. Mack, Barbara Marchevsky, Pari I. McGarraugh, Amanda M. Mills, Nicole M. Moen, Bryan J. Morben, Katie A. Perleberg, Zachary S. Pratt, Jennifer R. Pusch, Kurt R. Rempe, Kristy Dahl Rogers, Mark D. Savin, Karen G. Schanfield, Jessica R. Sharpe, Sandra Smalley-Fleming, James H. Snelson, Richard D. Snyder, Erik A. Splett, Anupama D. Sreekanth, Matthew L. Stortz, David M. Streier, Nicole A. Swisher, Ashley R. Thronson, David B. Tibbals, Benjamin R. Tozer, Sarah E. Tucher, Haley Waller Pitts, Matthew P. Webster, and Ryan C. Young.

The MSBA is committed to closing the justice gap for low-income Minnesotans by connecting members with opportunities to serve legal services clients. Through presentations, trainings, recognition and articles, the MSBA promotes the value and importance of pro bono work, as expressed in Rule 6.1 of the Rules of Professional Conduct. The MSBA also supports ProJusticeMN.org, a collaboration with the Legal Services State Support Center and Pro Bono Net designed to provide a central online resource for pro bono lawyers.

***

Maslon LLP has added corporate and securities attorney Brittany Kennedy to the law firm.

Kennedy’s broad expertise spans general corporate law, banking and lending, contracts, and mergers and acquisitions. She has particular skill working in real estate transactions.

While earning her law degree cum laude from the University of St. Thomas, Kennedy served as a compliance extern for U.S. Bank, through which she gained a unique understanding of in-house teams and operational structures. Kennedy’s practice is further enhanced by a bachelor’s degree cum laude in business economics from St. Cloud State University.

***

Zelle LLP has expanded its commercial and antitrust litigation capabilities with the addition of William Bornstein to the firm’s Minneapolis office.

Bornstein, a former partner at Robins Kaplan in Minneapolis, is a litigator whose experience includes a wide range of complex commercial litigation matters. He has successfully represented clients from many different industries as both plaintiffs and defendants in high-stakes and high-value business disputes. And he has maintained a specialized focus on helping clients address unfair, deceptive, and novel forms of misconduct occurring within their industries.

Bornstein has also led pro bono efforts focused on helping veterans who have experienced trauma while serving their country correct unjust designations in their military records.

Bornstein holds a law degree from Yale University and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan.

***

Chambers USA, a leading guide to the legal profession, lists six Winthrop & Weinstine, P.A., attorneys and three practice groups as leaders in its 2021 edition. The London-based Chambers has become widely accepted in recent years as the standard for legal distinction, both in the U.S. and around the globe.

The firm was recognized for its expertise in Corporate/M&A, General Commercial Litigation and Real Estate Law.

The Corporate/M&A practice was recognized as a “noted corporate practice, with expertise across the full spectrum of transactional and corporate governance issues.” Chambers highlighted the team’s experience in the healthcare and medical device sectors, as well as franchise-related issues.

The Commercial Litigation team was recognized for its “strong bench of expert trial lawyers” who are “particularly adept at handling insurance coverage litigation, construction and real estate disputes, creditors’ claims and antitrust matters, including on behalf of Fortune 100 companies.”

The Real Estate group “stands out for its robust lender-side real estate finance practice and its strong foothold in the local tax credit finance market. “ The team is “sought after for its strengths in historic rehabilitation projects and also noted for its counsel on transactions involving Section 1031 exchanges.” The group was highlighted for its handling of real estate disputes.

In addition, six Winthrop & Weinstine attorneys were recognized as “Leaders in Their Field” for their work in Minnesota, placing them at the top of their practice areas:

Timothy Barnett: Barnett is corporate and transactional counsel to national, regional, and local companies in the construction, manufacturing, software development and licensing, real estate, quick service restaurants, and franchised business industries. Blending his legal and CPA backgrounds, he counsels on complex transactions, including acquisitions and sales, venture capital investments, strategic alliances, and debt and equity financings.

Thomas Boyd: Boyd’s practice includes general business litigation, estate and trust matters, employment, eminent domain and land use, products liability, and insurance coverage disputes. He is recommended for his prominent appellate law practice, handling civil appeals at both the state and federal level. He is described as “a tremendous appellate litigator” who is “respected in the market for his appearance in appellate courts.”

Tammera Diehm: Diehm is firm president and represents local and national clients of all sizes in relation to property transactions, including buying, selling, leasing, development and financing. She frequently assists clients with multi-unit deals, including those involving the downstream energy, convenience store, and franchise quick-serve restaurant industries. She helps clients navigate all the complicated aspects owning or occupying real estate, including complicated zoning, land use, government approvals or regulatory compliance.

Jon Hoganson: Hoganson is a shareholder practicing in the areas of banking, real estate and general corporate law. In addition to representing numerous financial and institutional lenders, he has also acted as developer’s counsel in connection with the acquisition, development, financing, leasing and sale of all types of commercial real estate holdings. He is described as “a very responsive lawyer with really good client service,” with a “strong practice in real estate finance.”

Matthew McBride: McBride focuses his practice on construction litigation and representing financial institutions and other commercial enterprises with matters related to business disputes. His general business and commercial litigation experience includes shareholder, contract, products liability, and employment disputes.

Todd Urness: Urness advises owners, developers, investors, banks, syndicators, and other financial or lending institutions on complex real estate development and finance issues, including tax exempt bonds, tax increment financing, tax credits, joint venture and partnership matters, and governmental subsidies. He focuses on multifamily housing development and finance, including rental and for-sale housing, as well as commercial and mixed-use facilities.

The selection by Chambers of top firms and attorneys is based on interviews with in-house law departments and attorneys from around the country, with final rankings made by a panel of national general counsel and legal practitioners. The rankings and editorial comments about attorneys are independent and objective.

Like this article? Gain access to all of our great content with a month-to-month subscription. Start your subscription.