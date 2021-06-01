Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / Court rejects ex-felons’ voting appeal
Image: Deposit Photos
Image: Deposit Photos

Court rejects ex-felons’ voting appeal

By: Dan Heilman June 1, 2021

Voting rights and avenues of disenfranchisement are being debated and challenged in a number of states, and a recent decision by the Minnesota Court of Appeals might spur further conversation here.

About Dan Heilman

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo