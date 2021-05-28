Quantcast
Recent News
Home / Wire Stories / Take me out to the ball game (take away my rights)
The Seattle Mariners and Minnesota Twins stand along the baselines and fans stand for the anthem April 8 at Target Field in Minneapolis. (AP photo)
The Seattle Mariners and Minnesota Twins stand along the baselines and fans stand for the anthem April 8 at Target Field in Minneapolis. (AP photo)

Take me out to the ball game (take away my rights)

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires May 28, 2021

Corporations and institutions have figured out ways to force consumers to give up their right to a jury trial and to force consumers to submit their claims to arbitration.

About BridgeTower Media Newswires

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo