Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / Mental Health Month: Importance of support, connection
Sad lawyer sitting on bed
Depositphotos.com image

Mental Health Month: Importance of support, connection

By: Joan Bibelhausen May 27, 2021

As we look back on a phenomenal year, never has it been more important to know the mental health resources available in our profession and the initiatives that can help us all do our best work and live our best lives.

About Joan Bibelhausen

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo