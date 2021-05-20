Quantcast
Recent News
Home / Wire Stories / Conservatives push big issues to fore at Supreme Court
Supreme Court justices
Members of the Supreme Court pose April 23, 2021, for a group photo in Washington. Seated from left are Justice Samuel Alito, Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice John Roberts, Justice Stephen Breyer and Justice Sonia Sotomayor. Standing from left are Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Justice Elena Kagan, Justice Neil Gorsuch and Justice Amy Coney Barrett. (The New York Times via AP, Pool, File)

Conservatives push big issues to fore at Supreme Court

By: The Associated Press May 20, 2021

A Trump-fortified conservative majority is making its presence felt at the Supreme Court by quickly wading into high-profile social issues that have been a goal of the right for decades.

About The Associated Press

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo