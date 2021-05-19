Quantcast
Medication standard constitutional, appeals court affirms

By: Todd Nelson May 19, 2021

A state law requiring proof by a preponderance of the evidence of a patient’s incapacity to make informed decisions regarding medication is constitutional, the Minnesota Court of Appeals ruled in rejecting a challenge seeking a higher burden of proof.

