Fence around Minnesota State Capitol
Demonstrators place signs on the fence protecting the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul on June 17, 2020, in the wake of the death of George Floyd. (AP file photo: Jim Mone)

Capitol fence will be gone when Legislature reconvenes

By: The Associated Press May 19, 2021

Something will be missing when the Minnesota Legislature reconvenes next month to finish its work on a new budget — the fence that has surrounded the Capitol since the unrest last summer following George Floyd’s death.

