COVID shots to be required on Mitchell Hamline campus

Mitchell Hamline School of Law administrators have announced all faculty, staff and students must be fully vaccinated to be on the school’s St. Paul campus for fall semester, effective Aug. 1.

An email also noted plans for summer and fall classes, which will include some in-person classes this summer but more in-person offerings in the fall, subject to COVID recommendations.

The full text of the email sent May 14 to faculty, staff, and students is available here.

Like this article? Gain access to all of our great content with a month-to-month subscription. Start your subscription.