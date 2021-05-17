Quantcast
Mille Lacs County Attorney Joseph Walsh and Mille Lacs County Sheriff Don Lorge sought indemnification from the state under the Minnesota state tort claims act regarding a federal lawsuit brought by the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe. The band had asserted in the suit that Walsh and Lorge interfered with and refused to recognize the band’s law-enforcement jurisdiction. (AP file photo: Minnesota Public Radio)

State, county authority separate

Sheriff and county attorney turned back in jurisdiction squabble

By: Dan Heilman May 17, 2021

A sheriff and county attorney cannot indemnify themselves by claiming law enforcement authority granted by the state, according to a recent decision by the Minnesota Court of Appeals.

