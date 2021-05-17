People & Practices: May 17, 2021

Attorney Zachary S. McFarland has joined Fredrikson & Byron as an associate in the Litigation Group. McFarland represents clients on a variety of litigation-related matters and delivers unique perspectives and solutions in his work with clients.

Before joining Fredrikson, McFarland graduated from the University of Iowa College of Law, where he argued before the Iowa Supreme Court as a student oralist. He also represented clients in the U.S. District Courts for the Northern and Southern Districts of Iowa and the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals as a student practitioner in Iowa’s Federal Criminal Defense Clinic.

***

In joining Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr’s Minneapolis office, Courtland Merrill draws on 20 years of experience as a trial lawyer to help clients with claims involving patent enforcement and intellectual property rights. He joins the firm as a partner in the Intellectual Property and IP Litigation practices.

Merrill represents businesses across the country in intellectual property disputes, including claims of willful patent infringement under the doctrine of equivalents and defense of patents challenged in the inter partes review process before the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. He also handles allegations of theft of trade secrets and enforcement of noncompete agreements and contracts. Medical device manufacturers, makers of consumer products and technology manufacturers are among the many types of clients he represents.

Merrill also has extensive experience handling business and contract disputes concerning real estate and construction projects as well as banking and lender liability issues.

Merrill earned his J.D. from the University of North Dakota School of Law and his B.S. from Arizona State University.

Minnesota Lawyer welcomes news about hires, promotions and other activities in the legal profession.

