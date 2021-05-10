Quantcast
Brandon Mitchell
Brandon Mitchell, a juror in the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin for the killing of George Floyd, poses for a picture April 28, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP photo: Richard Tsong-Taatarii/Star Tribune)

Will juror’s march presence impact Chauvin case?

By: The Associated Press May 10, 2021

The revelation that a juror who helped convict a former Minneapolis police officer in the killing of George Floyd had participated in a march in Washington, D.C., months before the trial is unlikely to affect that guilty verdict, experts say.

