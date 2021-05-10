Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / Pumping brakes on motor park
Eagle Lake motorsports park rendering
Bradford Development Group proposed building this motorsports park on a farm site in Eagle Lake. (Submitted rendering)

Pumping brakes on motor park

Environmental assessment insufficient, court tells Eagle Lake

By: Dan Heilman May 10, 2021

Too many uncrossed T’s and undotted I’s mean that an environmental impact statement for a controversial motorsports park development will have to go back to the drawing board.

About Dan Heilman

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo