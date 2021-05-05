Quantcast
Warren Limmer
Sen. Warren Limmer, R-Maple Grove, held the gavel Monday during the sometimes tense first day of joint House-Senate conference committee hearings for Senate File 970, the judiciary-public safety finance omnibus bill. (Image courtesy of Senate Media Services)

Conference committee off to rocky start

Racial tension flares momentarily on day one

By: Kevin Featherly May 5, 2021

Foreshadowing friction likely to be repeated over the coming days, racial tensions went briefly but fully on display Monday, as virtual public safety-judiciary conference committee hearings launched.

