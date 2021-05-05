Quantcast
Michael Tonry
America’s frontier justice

U’s Guggenheim fellow examines development of harsh legal system

By: Kevin Featherly May 5, 2021

University of Minnesota Law School Professor Michael Tonry hopes the book he is writing will offer a new account of the forces that have made the American justice system “systematically unjust, unprecedentedly severe and largely indifferent to defendants’ and offenders’ human dignity.”

