Legal network Meritas launches race and gender equity initiative
Legal network Meritas launches race and gender equity initiative

By: Todd Nelson May 4, 2021

Meritas, the Minneapolis-based global network of independent law firms founded by a Maslon partner three decades ago, is launching new racial and gender equality and inclusion initiatives stemming from the police killing of George Floyd.

